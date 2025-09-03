Rivera will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

He'll draw his third consecutive start at the hot corner and looks like he'll have an opportunity to play on a frequent basis until the Orioles get either of Jordan Westburg (ankle) or Tyler O'Neill (wrist) return from the injured list. Rivera has been running hot at the plate since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk last Wednesday, going 6-for-17 with six RBI.