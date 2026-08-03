Orioles' Enddy Azocar: Part of prospect haul for Rutschman

The Orioles acquired Azocar, right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, catcher Carlos Narvaez and a player to be named from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for catchers Adley Rutschman, Jake Rogers and cash, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Narvaez is the only big-league player headed back to Baltimore in the deal, but the trio of Azocar, Eyanson and Witherspoon -- three of the top prospects in Boston's system -- represents a massive return for Rutschman. A 19-year-old outfielder, Azocar packs a good deal of power into his 6-foot-2, 168-pound frame and has slugged 18 home runs over 399 plate appearances between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville. He's also chipped in 10 steals in 12 attempts, though he doesn't project to be a major difference-maker in that category by the time he reaches the big leagues.