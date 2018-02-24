Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Arrives in camp
Vielma (personal) arrived in spring camp after being delayed by visa issues.
Vielma already took his physical and should be ready to compete for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster immediately. It's been a tough last couple weeks for the 23-year-old, especially considering he is now with his fifth different organization within the last six months. During his time in Triple-A last season, he hit .206 with 17 RBI in 87 games.
