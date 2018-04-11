Vielma was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Wednesday's game.

Vielma will serve as depth in the Orioles' infield moving forward, though he's unlikely to make much of an impact at the fantasy level. Over the course of the 2017 season at the Triple-A level, Vielma slashed .206/.233/.260 in Minnesota's system.

