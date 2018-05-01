Vielma was officially recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

On Monday the Orioles announced their plans to recall Vielma from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Tuesday's game, so this move comes as no surprise. In a corresponding move, Luis Sardinas (back) was placed on the disabled list. Vielma has appeared in 11 games with Norfolk this season, over which he's hit a dismal .194 with a .574 OPS.