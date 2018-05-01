Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Called up to big club
Vielma was officially recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
On Monday the Orioles announced their plans to recall Vielma from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Tuesday's game, so this move comes as no surprise. In a corresponding move, Luis Sardinas (back) was placed on the disabled list. Vielma has appeared in 11 games with Norfolk this season, over which he's hit a dismal .194 with a .574 OPS.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...