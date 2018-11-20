Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Cast off 40-man roster
Vielma (knee) was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.
The move clears room for Dillon Tate, who was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move. Vielma appeared in just 18 games between Triple-A Norfolk and the big club in 2018 due to a fractured kneecap. He struggled at both stops, hitting just .143 for the Orioles and .184 for the Tides. The 24-year-old will now be subjected to waivers.
