Vielma (knee) was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.

The move clears room for Dillon Tate, who was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move. Vielma appeared in just 18 games between Triple-A Norfolk and the big club in 2018 due to a fractured kneecap. He struggled at both stops, hitting just .143 for the Orioles and .184 for the Tides. The 24-year-old will now be subjected to waivers.

