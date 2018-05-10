Vielma suffered a fractured patella during Wednesday's minor-league game, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Vielma was carted off the field after suffering the injury while attempting to chase down a foul ball in a Triple-A contest Wednesday. He'll land on the minor-league disabled list and should be considered out indefinitely.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories