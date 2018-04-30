Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Headed back to big leagues
Vielma will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of the Orioles' series opener with the Angels on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Barring a late change in plans, Vielma will assume the active roster spot of Luis Sardinas, who will land on the 10-day disabled list due to a sore lower back. Vielma could temporarily act as the top backup at second base, third base and shortstop with the Orioles' other reserve infielder, Danny Valencia, considered day-to-day with a tight hamstring.
