Vielma was dealt to the Orioles on Friday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Just a week after being shipped from Pittsburgh to San Francisco, Vielma is on the move again, as the infielder will look to compete for a utility job with the Orioles come this spring. He spent a majority of the 2017 season at the Triple-A level, slashing .206/.233/.260 with Rochester in the Twins' organization. It seems likely that he will start the 2018 campaign back in the minors while serving as organizational depth.

