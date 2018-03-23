Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Optioned to Triple-A
Vielma was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 23-year-old shortstop reached the Triple-A level with Minnesota last season, struggling to a .206/.233/.260 line in 314 plate appearances. He has a solid glove, but with a career minor-league slugging percentage of .302 and just two homers in six seasons, hit bat might be too light to ever make it in the majors. Even if injuries lead to a call-up and a greater role than expected for Vielma this season, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.
