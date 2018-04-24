Vielma was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He hasn't been down for the required 10 days, so he needs to be replacing a player heading to the disabled list, and that figures to be Tim Beckham (groin/Achilles). The Orioles don't have much infield depth, as Jonathan Schoop (oblique) is also on the DL, so Vielma could be in line for a handful of starts in the short term. He hit .263/.391/.421 in 23 plate appearances at Triple-A this year, but has typically been much less productive at the plate over longer minor-league stints.