Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Remains out of camp
Vielma (personal) still isn't in camp but could board a plane to spring training as soon as Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The young infielder has been delayed by visa issues, but it seems like he's nearing a return to the team even if it's later than initially planned. More information on this situation should emerge once he's able to get back to the states.
