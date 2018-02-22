Vielma (personal) still isn't in camp but could board a plane to spring training as soon as Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The young infielder has been delayed by visa issues, but it seems like he's nearing a return to the team even if it's later than initially planned. More information on this situation should emerge once he's able to get back to the states.

