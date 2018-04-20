Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Shipped back to minors
Vielma was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
The 23-year-old played sparingly during his time in the majors, logging just three appearances. He'll head back to the minors to develop further for now. Lefty Tanner Scott was recalled from Triple-A to replace Vielma on the active roster.
More News
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...