Vielma (personal) has a scheduled flight that will arrive in Florida on Friday, where he will take his physical and officially report to spring camp, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Vielma has been delayed by visa issues but he should be ready to go this weekend barring any other setback. There should be another update on his status once he's definitively back at camp.

