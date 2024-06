Bradfield will miss High-A Aberdeen's next few games after being diagnosed with left wrist tendinitis Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.comreports.

The 22-year-old is one of Baltimore's top prospects but has struggled to a .699 OPS in 51 games with Aberdeen this season. Bradfield will be sidelined for at least the next couple days due to the wrist injury, though it appears he may not require a lengthy absence.