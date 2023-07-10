The Orioles have selected Bradfield with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Bradfield brings elite speed and center field defense to the table, but the rest of his game is questionable. He stole 130 bases (90.9 percent success rate) in 191 games at Vanderbilt, but he only slugged over .430 once in three years (.498 as a sophomore). Bradfield adeptly commanded the strike zone all three years, but pro pitchers will challenge him in the zone with more regularity and obviously with better stuff. He isn't a complete zero in the power department (14 HR in 124 games his last two years), but he is still unlikely to ever provide double-digit home runs in the majors. The key for fantasy will be playing time, i.e. clearing the Cristian Pache bar as a hitter. If he can make it as a leadoff or No. 9 hitter who is one of the better center-field defenders in the game, Bradfield could post some 40-steal seasons in his mid-20s.