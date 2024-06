Bradfield (wrist) started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a walk, three stolen bases, two runs and an RBI on Saturday in High-A Aberdeen's 8-3 win over Brooklyn.

Bradfield missed a week's worth of games after he experienced tendinitis in his left wrist coming out of his most recent start June 22. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .263/.342/.366 with two home runs and 37 stolen bases over 224 plate appearances with Aberdeen this season.