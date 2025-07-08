Orioles' Enrique Bradfield: Swipes 14th bag in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradfield (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with one walk and one stolen base in Friday's game against Double-A Richmond.
Bradfield missed time at the end of June after tweaking his hamstring, but he didn't hesitate in his first game back, stealing his 14th base of the season at Double-A. He's slashing .243/.382/.355 with one home run, seven RBI and 18 runs scored across 34 matchups.
