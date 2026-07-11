Orioles' Eric Booth Jr.: Snagged by O's in top 10

The Orioles selected Booth with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Booth's father excelled as a kick returner at Southern Mississippi, so it's no surprise that Booth's top tool is his 70-grade speed. His swing and throwing motion are unconventional, and he worked to improve his throwing arm to average this year to allow him to profile in center field. He makes consistent contact with his choppy swing, yet doesn't get the most of his pure bat speed as he hasn't figured out how to consistently pull the ball in the air. By his mid-20s, Booth could be a 25-homer hitter, but there's work to do to get there. His speed is undeniable and isn't going anywhere, and Booth didn't turn 18 until a week before the draft, so he has plenty of time to refine his hitting mechanics. The floor is pretty low, given Booth's current hitting mechanics, but Booth's long-term fantasy upside is as high as anyone in the class.