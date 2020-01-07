Play

Hanhold was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.

Hanhold was designated for assignment by the Mets in September of 2019 before being claimed by the Orioles. The right-hander will now be cast off the 40-man roster again to make room for Jose Iglesias. Hanhold posted a 4.62 ERA with a 36:21 K:BB over 48.2 innings with Triple-A Syracuse last season.

