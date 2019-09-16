Orioles' Eric Hanhold: Grabbed by Orioles
Hanhold was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.
Hanhold has just three big-league appearances on his resume, all in 2018 with the Mets. He's spend the bulk of this season with Triple-A Syracuse, where he's recorded a 4.62 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP while striking out just 16.1 percent of opposing batters. He's unlikely to be much more than a low-leverage option in Baltimore.
