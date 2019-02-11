Orioles' Eric Young Jr.: Invited to camp by Orioles
Young signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 33-year-old has received at least some big-league playing time for 10 straight seasons, though he didn't accomplish much last year in 41 games for the Angels, hitting just .202/.248/.303. He still has a bit of speed, which could be useful to deep-league owners should he find his way to regular playing time, but he doesn't offer much else, and the rebuilding Orioles will likely prefer to give at-bats to younger options.
