Phillips was recalled from the Orioles' alternate training site Saturday in a corresponding move to Shawn Armstrong (back) being placed on the 10-day injured list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Phillips has already had a run with the Orioles before being optioned to their alternate site Aug. 17. He went (1-1) in eight appearances while allowing five runs on nine hits and seven walks with nine strikeouts across 7.2 innings. He should fill in as a middle reliever for the Orioles until Armstrong is ready to return.