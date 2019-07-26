Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Phillips has accrued a 7.79 ERA and 2.13 WHIP with 25 punchouts over 17.1 frames in the major leagues this season, but given the condition of Baltimore's bullpen following Thursday's 16-inning contest, the right-hander will get another chance with the Orioles.

More News
Our Latest Stories