Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Phillips will serve as bullpen depth for Wednesday's twin bill before heading back to the minors afterward, given his status as the team's 26th man. In 11 appearances for the Orioles this season, Phillips owns a 7.11 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 12.2 innings.

