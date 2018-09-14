Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Phillips will provide another fresh arm in the Orioles' bullpen ahead of a three-game set versus the White Sox this weekend. The right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 2, so he will be available upon his arrival. In eight big-league appearances this year, he's posted an unsightly 13.03 ERA and 2.07 WHIP.

