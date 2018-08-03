Orioles' Evan Phillips: Called up from Norfolk
Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Phillips was dealt to the Orioles from Atlanta on Tuesday and will join the big-league bullpen following the injury to Jhan Marinez (hamstring). Across four appearances with the Braves, he logged an 8.53 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 6.1 innings. He will serve in low-leverage spots while with Baltimore.
