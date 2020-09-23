Phillips hit the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Phillips left Tuesday's game against Boston with the injury, which will wind up ending his season prematurely. Assuming the diagnosis never changes to anything worse than inflammation, he should have plenty of time to heal before spring training. He'll finish the year with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP in 14.1 innings of relief, with his 14.5 percent walk rate generally offsetting a 29.0 percent strikeout rate.
