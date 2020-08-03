Phillips (1-0) tossed one scoreless inning Sunday as he earned the win against the Rays. He allowed no hits and no walks while striking out one.

Phillips had allowed runs in each of his first two appearances this season, but he held the Rays scoreless Sunday and was rewarded with the first win of his career. However, the 25-year-old doesn't carry much fantasy upside as a middle reliever who usually struggles to limit run production.