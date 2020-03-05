Play

Phillips has a sore right elbow and will get a second opinion, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde told Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com that the MRI "showed OK" but that he will still need a second opinion. It's always ominous when a pitcher needs a second opinion on an elbow injury, so for now we will consider Phillips out indefinitely.

