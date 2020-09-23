Phillips was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox with right elbow soreness, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 26-year-old didn't record an out in 17 pitches Tuesday, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. Phillips battled elbow issues in the spring and early summer, but it's unclear if the current soreness is related. He'll be further evaluated Wednesday.
