Phillips is listed as the starter for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Phillips will get the ball for Monday's series opener with Andrew Cashner (knee) unable to take his turn. The 24-year-old has made just one career start -- with Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017 -- so this will likely be a bullpen game for the Orioles. Phillips has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) through 3.1 innings with the big club this season.