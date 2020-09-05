site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Evan Phillips: Optioned to alternate camp
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
6:49 pm ET 1 min read
Phillips was optioned to the Orioles' alternate training site Saturday.
Phillips pitched effectively during his most recent stint with the major-league club as he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts over three appearances. He'll continue to develop at the alternate training site but could return to the major-league bullpen if injuries occur.
