Phillips (elbow) is listed among the Orioles' available relievers for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Phillips' inclusion on the Orioles' travel squad implies that he's made a full recovery from his bout with right elbow inflammation that sidelined him late in the 2020 campaign. Baltimore proceeded to outright Phillips off their 40-man roster in the offseason, so he's most likely headed for Triple-A Norfolk to begin the 2021 campaign.