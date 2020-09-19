Phillips was recalled by the Orioles on Saturday.
Phillips served as the 29th man during Thursday's doubleheader, and he'll rejoin the active roster with just over a week remaining in the regular season. The right-hander has pitched well in his eight most recent appearances, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings while posting a 1.57 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB during that time.
