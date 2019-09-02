Phillips will be recalled by the Orioles on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Phillips has pitched quite poorly in 19.1 innings for the Orioles this season, posting an 8.84 ERA and a 2.22 WHIP. He's been much better in 39.2 frames for Triple-A Norfolk, recording a 3.86 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP.

