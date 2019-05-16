Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Phillips served as Baltimore's 26th man for the twin bill, but didn't make an appearance in either game. The 24-year-old has a 7.11 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 12.2 innings while in the majors this season.

