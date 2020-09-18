site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Evan Phillips: Sent to alternate training site
RotoWire Staff
Phillips was optioned to Baltimore's alternate training site following Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays.
After serving as the 29th man for Thursday's twin bill, Phillips will make his way back to Double-A Bowie, as expected. He looked sharp in Game 2, striking out all four of the batters he faced.
