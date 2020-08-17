Phillips was optioned to the Orioles' secondary training site Monday.
Phillips owns an unremarkable 5.87 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in 7.2 innings of relief this season, with his 17.5 percent walk rate standing out as his primary problem. Dillon Tate (forearm) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and will take his place in the bullpen.
