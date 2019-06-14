Orioles' Evan Phillips: Sent to Triple-A
Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Phillips is the roster casualty to clear a spot on the roster for Luis Ortiz, who starts Friday against Boston. Phillips owns a 7.71 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP in 16.1 innings of work for Baltimore this season.
