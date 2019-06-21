Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Phillips was recalled from Norfolk prior to Thursday's game and returns to the minors after allowing one run on two hits over an inning of work. The 24-year-old has a 7.79 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB in 16 games in the majors this season.

