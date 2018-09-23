Phillips won't pitch again in the final week of the season, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Phillips apparently reached his innings limit for the season as he has throw 63 innings between Triple-A and the majors in 2018. The 24-year-old allowed 13 runs (11 earned) over 5.1 innings with the Orioles, but had a 2.28 ERA and 0.99 WHIP at Triple-A.