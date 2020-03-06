Phillips (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for a few weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Phillips visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion on his elbow Thursday and received relatively good news, but he's still about a month away from being cleared to pitch. The 25-year-old was attempting to secure a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but he's now unlikely to see game action until mid-April.