Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning prior to the demotion.

Phillips was promoted to the big leagues ahead of Monday's twin bill, but his time with the Orioles didn't last long. He now owns an 8.84 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 19.1 innings this season in the majors.