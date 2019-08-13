Orioles' Evan Phillips: Shuttled back to minors
Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning prior to the demotion.
Phillips was promoted to the big leagues ahead of Monday's twin bill, but his time with the Orioles didn't last long. He now owns an 8.84 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 19.1 innings this season in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...