Phillips (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two and taking the loss Monday against the Blue Jays.

Phillips didn't find much success in his first appearance as an opener, giving up three runs in the second inning. He hasn't found much success since joining the Orioles from the Braves, allowing 11 earned runs over just 5.1 innings. Phillips figures to shift back to the bullpen following Monday's series opener.