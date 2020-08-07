Phillips (1-1) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Marlins after giving up two runs on two hits across one inning.

Phillips entered the game ahead of the sixth inning and, while he was able to record the three outs, the wheels came off in the seventh -- he left the game with runners in the corners and no outs. Both runners would come around to score, tagging the 25-year-old right-hander with his first loss of the season. He has now allowed five earned runs in 4.2 innings across four appearances in 2020.