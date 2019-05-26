The Orioles recalled Phillips from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He'll assume the active roster spot of first baseman Chris Davis (hip), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Phillips has previously made 11 relief appearances for Baltimore this season, giving up 10 runs on 14 hits and 10 walks over 12.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories