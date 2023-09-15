Bautista (elbow) threw long-toss Friday in Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista has been sidelined since late August due to a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, but he's on a steady throwing progression and is aiming to return at some point before the end of the regular season. He'll probably have to advance to mound work within the next week to achieve that goal. Yennier Cano is currently positioned as the Orioles' primary closer.