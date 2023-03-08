Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Bautista (shoulder/knee) is on track to throw live batting practice next week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his spring debut while battling shoulder and knee soreness, but he's been gradually ramping up through bullpen sessions over the past two weeks and should be ready to take the next meaningful step forward in his buildup process within the next few days. Assuming Bautista is able to get in an appearance or two in a Grapefruit League game or minor-league game on the back fields at some point before spring training ends, he should be ready to handle closing duties for the Orioles by the time Opening Day arrives.