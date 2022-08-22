Bautista gave up a solo home run and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

Bautista gave up the solo shot to Xander Bogaerts in the ninth inning, but the Red Sox couldn't build off of it. This was just the second run Bautista's allowed in 8.2 innings in August, and both runs have come via the long ball. He's picked up five of his eight saves this year in that span, and he owns a sterling 1.73 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB through 52 innings. He's locked in as the Orioles' closer.